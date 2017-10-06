Catholic World News

October 06, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received, in separate audiences, a group of French priests, a delegation from the United Bible Societies, the nuncio to Morocco, the leaders of the Eastern-rite Chaldean Catholic Church, and the members of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

