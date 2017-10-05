Catholic World News

Pope addresses United Bible Societies delegation (scroll down for English translation)

October 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The United Bible Societies is an international confederation devoted to Scripture translation. In his address, the Pontiff emphasized that Christians are servants of the Word: “the Word of salvation,” “the Word of eternal life,” “the Word of reconciliation,” “the Word that went out from God and was made flesh,” “the Word of truth,” “the powerful Word of God.”

