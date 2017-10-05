Action Alert!
Catholic World News

King of Spain forcefully denounces Catalan ‘disloyalty’

October 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (10/5 edition) covered King Felipe VI’s speech on the top of its front page.

