Catholic World News
King of Spain forcefully denounces Catalan ‘disloyalty’
October 05, 2017
» Continue to this story on New York Times
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (10/5 edition) covered King Felipe VI’s speech on the top of its front page.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!