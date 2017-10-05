Catholic World News

Baroness Joanna Shields: ‘The Reality of Young Life Lived Behind Screens’

October 05, 2017

» Continue to this story on ChildDignity2017.org

CWN Editor's Note: Baroness Shields is the former UK Minister for Internet Safety and Security and Under-Secretary of State. She delivered her address at a Vatican conference on child dignity in the digital world.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.