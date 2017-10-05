Catholic World News

House of Representatives considers resolution against assisted suicide

October 05, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The measure (H.Con.Res.80), sponsored by Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), expresses “the sense of the Congress that assisted suicide puts everyone, including those most vulnerable, at risk of deadly harm and undermines the integrity of the health care system.”

