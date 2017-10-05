Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (10/4)

October 05, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed a new Brazilian bishop and named 9 prelates as members of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. Curial congregations are led by prefects; the members of congregations meet at least annually for discussion.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.