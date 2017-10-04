Catholic World News
Coadjutor archbishop closes controversial seminary in Guam
October 04, 2017
» Continue to this story on Pacific News Center
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michael Byrnes, the coadjutor now heading the Archdiocese of Agana in Guam, has announced the closing of Redemptoris Mater Seminary, which has prepared priests for the Neocatechumenal Way. The archbishop explained that the seminary, with its special focus, might be appropriate for a larger archdiocese, but “it’s just not a sustainable model” for the smaller Catholic community in Guam.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!