Coadjutor archbishop closes controversial seminary in Guam

October 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michael Byrnes, the coadjutor now heading the Archdiocese of Agana in Guam, has announced the closing of Redemptoris Mater Seminary, which has prepared priests for the Neocatechumenal Way. The archbishop explained that the seminary, with its special focus, might be appropriate for a larger archdiocese, but “it’s just not a sustainable model” for the smaller Catholic community in Guam.

