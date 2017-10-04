Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke discusses appointment to Apostolic Signatura

October 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: As a judge of the Apostolic Signatura, the American cardinal will hear some cases for the tribunal that he once headed. The appointment does not involve full-time work.

