Some bishops protest move to make St. John XXIII patron of Italian military

October 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Giovanni Ricchiuti, the president of Pax Christi in Italy, says that it was “insane” to name Pope John XXIII, the author of Pacem in Terris, as patron saint of the Italian armed forces. Journalist Robert Mickens makes a special point of emphasizing that Cardinal Robert Sarah, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, announced the naming of the beloved Pontiff as military patron, apparently without having consulted other Vatican officials.

