Pre-Synod meeting will allow input from young people

October 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on October 4, Pope Francis announced that the Synod of Bishops will invite young people from around the world to participate in a meeting in Rome, from March 19 to 24, to discuss the topic for the next session of the Synod: youth and vocational discernment. Non-Catholics will be among those invited to participate.

