Cardinal Bo demands end to violence against Rohingya
October 04, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: “The government and army of Myanmar must realize that aggressive responses, without any political solution, will eventually turn this situation into a disastrous conflict,” said Cardinal Charles Bo. “It is urgent to stop any form of violence on the Rohingya population.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
