Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo demands end to violence against Rohingya

October 04, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “The government and army of Myanmar must realize that aggressive responses, without any political solution, will eventually turn this situation into a disastrous conflict,” said Cardinal Charles Bo. “It is urgent to stop any form of violence on the Rohingya population.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.