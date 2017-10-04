Catholic World News

Bangladesh seeks to repatriate Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar

October 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Over 500,000 Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh since late August as Myanmar’s military engages in what the UN describes as ethnic cleansing. Pope Francis is scheduled to begin an apostolic journey to Myanmar in late November.

