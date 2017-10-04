Catholic World News
Bangladesh seeks to repatriate Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar
October 04, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Over 500,000 Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh since late August as Myanmar’s military engages in what the UN describes as ethnic cleansing. Pope Francis is scheduled to begin an apostolic journey to Myanmar in late November.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
