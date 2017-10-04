Catholic World News
British bishop on Brexit: UK is leaving the EU but not leaving Europe
October 04, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: “We must always promote the human and insist that the human is put at the center of the European project and the policies adopted by its institutions,” added Bishop Nicholas Hudson.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
