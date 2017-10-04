Catholic World News

British bishop on Brexit: UK is leaving the EU but not leaving Europe

October 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “We must always promote the human and insist that the human is put at the center of the European project and the policies adopted by its institutions,” added Bishop Nicholas Hudson.

