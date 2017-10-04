Catholic World News
1st Mass at Philippine cathedral since May attack
October 04, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The Mass in Marawi’s cathedral took place amid the noise of gunfire and explosions as the Philippine army fought Islamist Maute militants.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
