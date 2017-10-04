Catholic World News
Pontifical abuse commission member speaks on ‘child dignity in the digital world’
October 04, 2017
» Continue to this story on ChildDignity2017.org
CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Zollner, SJ, is president of the Center for Child Protection at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!