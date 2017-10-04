Catholic World News
Vatican envoy speaks on international intellectual-property issues
October 04, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: “Solidarity, subsidiarity, and concern for the common good” should inform discussions of a range of intellectual-property issues, Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic said at a meeting of the World Intellectual Property Organization.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!