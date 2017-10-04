Catholic World News

Vatican envoy speaks on international intellectual-property issues

October 04, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: “Solidarity, subsidiarity, and concern for the common good” should inform discussions of a range of intellectual-property issues, Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic said at a meeting of the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.