Vatican envoy speaks on international intellectual-property issues

October 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Solidarity, subsidiarity, and concern for the common good” should inform discussions of a range of intellectual-property issues, Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic said at a meeting of the World Intellectual Property Organization.

