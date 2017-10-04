Catholic World News

Vatican’s UN envoy speaks on social development

October 04, 2017

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: In wide-ranging remarks, Archbishop Bernardito Auza called upon a UN committee to give “precedence to the principle of subsidiarity in every social and economic policy we promote.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.