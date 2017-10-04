Catholic World News
Vatican’s UN envoy speaks on social development
October 04, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: In wide-ranging remarks, Archbishop Bernardito Auza called upon a UN committee to give “precedence to the principle of subsidiarity in every social and economic policy we promote.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
