Pope Francis: homily at 10/3 weekday Mass

October 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Preaching on the day’s Gospel reading (Lk. 9:51-56), the Pope said, “Take some time today—five, ten, fifteen minutes—either before the crucifix, or with your imagination, to ‘see’ Jesus walking determinedly towards Jerusalem, and ask for the grace to have the courage to follow him closely.”

