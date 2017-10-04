Catholic World News

On England’s south coast, an Oratory flourishes

October 04, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: St. Philip Neri founded the Congregation of the Oratory in 1575.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Mega Candles - Unscented 10 Taper Candles - White, Set of 12