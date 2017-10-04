Catholic World News

House passes Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act

October 04, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The legislation, endorsed by the US bishops’ conference, passed by a 237-189 margin (roll call). 234 Republicans and 3 Democrats voted for the bill; 187 Democrats and 2 Republicans opposed it.

