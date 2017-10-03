Catholic World News

Newly appointed Austrian bishop favors women as deacons, maybe priests

October 03, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop-designate Hermann Glettler, appointed last week to head the Innsbruck diocese, voiced his hope that the Church would soon allow the ordination of women as deacons, and said it is “not so utopian” to think of women priests as well. He strongly favors allowing divorced-and-remarried Catholics to receive Communion.

