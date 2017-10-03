Catholic World News

Catholic groups pull investments from fossil-fuel industries

October 03, 2017

» Continue to this story on CNBC

CWN Editor's Note: An international coalition of Catholic agencies—including the Caritas relief consortium, the German Bank für Kirche, and the Belgian bishops’ conference—have announced plans to pull €4.5 billion ($5.3 billion) out of industries involved with fossil fuels. The move is intended as a step against climate change.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.