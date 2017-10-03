Catholic World News
Catholic groups pull investments from fossil-fuel industries
October 03, 2017
» Continue to this story on CNBC
CWN Editor's Note: An international coalition of Catholic agencies—including the Caritas relief consortium, the German Bank für Kirche, and the Belgian bishops’ conference—have announced plans to pull €4.5 billion ($5.3 billion) out of industries involved with fossil fuels. The move is intended as a step against climate change.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!