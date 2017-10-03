Catholic World News

Venezuelan cardinal says regime pursues ‘totalitarian and militaristic’ system

October 03, 2017

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas met with Pope Francis this week, to report on the deteriorating situation in Venezuela. The cardinal says that the government is promoting “a failed political and economic project that is the socialist, communist, Marxist, totalitarian and militaristic system.”

The Venezuelan prelate said that the government has “tried to set up the trap of dialogue,” promising negotiations but not engaging in good-faith talks. The Vatican has consistently called for negotiations to end the Venezuelan political stalemate.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.