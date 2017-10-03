Catholic World News

Bishops in Philippines offer protection for witnesses who testify on extra-judicial killings

October 03, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Socrates Villegas, president of the Filipino bishops’ conference, said that the Church would offer sanctuary for whistleblowers who report death-squad killings. The bishops have repeatedly denounced the government’s brutal drive to eliminate drug traffickers.

