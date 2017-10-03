Catholic World News
Archbishop of Canterbury: ‘I can’t give a straight answer’ on morality of homosexual acts
October 03, 2017
» Continue to this story on Metro
CWN Editor's Note: Questioned by a GQ interviewer on whether homosexual acts are immoral, Dr. Justin Welby, the worldwide leader of the Anglican communion, said: “You know very well that is a question that I can’t give a straight answer to.” Admittedly that he had phrased his reply poorly, he said that “I haven’t got a good answer.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!