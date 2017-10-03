Catholic World News

Archbishop of Canterbury: ‘I can’t give a straight answer’ on morality of homosexual acts

October 03, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Questioned by a GQ interviewer on whether homosexual acts are immoral, Dr. Justin Welby, the worldwide leader of the Anglican communion, said: “You know very well that is a question that I can’t give a straight answer to.” Admittedly that he had phrased his reply poorly, he said that “I haven’t got a good answer.”

