Cardinal Bertone personally arranged renovations, witnesses says at Vatican corruption trial

October 03, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, the former Vatican Secretary of State, personally arranged for the renovations of his apartment which are at issue in a Vatican corruption trial, witnesses testified. Gianantonio Bandera, whose contracting firm did the work, said that the cardinal contacted him directly—without taking bids, as would ordinarily be required. The deal was based on “an exchange of emails,” Bandera told the Vatican tribunal.



Neither Cardinal Bertone nor Bandera is a defendant in the trial, in which two former executives of the Bambino Gesu Hospital foundation are charged with diverting funds for the renovations.



At the request of defense lawyers, the Vatican tribunal has agreed to require testimony from two officials who had sought to avoid appearances: Mariella Enoc, the current head of the hospital foundation; and Tommasso Di Ruzza, the director of the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority.

