Belgian religious called to Rome to explain euthanasia policy in hospitals

October 03, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the Belgian hospitals operated by the Brothers of Charity have been summoned to Rome to explain their decision to continue allowing euthanasia in defiance of a Vatican order. Brother Rene Stockman, the superior general of the religious order—who has denounced the hospitals’ policy—sees the meeting as “an ultimate chance to set themselves in line with the doctrine of the Catholic Church.”

