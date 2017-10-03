Catholic World News

Philippines: Muslim rebel group to protect Christians involved in Marawi’s reconstruction

October 03, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) is distinct from the ISIS-affiliated group that vandalized the city’s cathedral and kidnapped the vicar general and others earlier this year.

