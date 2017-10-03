Catholic World News
Philippines: Muslim rebel group to protect Christians involved in Marawi’s reconstruction
October 03, 2017
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) is distinct from the ISIS-affiliated group that vandalized the city’s cathedral and kidnapped the vicar general and others earlier this year.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
