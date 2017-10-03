Catholic World News

Tens of thousands attend traditional supplication at Marian shrine of Pompei

October 03, 2017

» Continue to this story on Made in Pompei

CWN Editor's Note: “Here the confessionals do not have cobwebs,” said Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, who called for prayer and charity. For more information on the shrine and the supplication, click here.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.