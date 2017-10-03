Catholic World News
Tens of thousands attend traditional supplication at Marian shrine of Pompei
October 03, 2017
» Continue to this story on Made in Pompei
CWN Editor's Note: “Here the confessionals do not have cobwebs,” said Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, who called for prayer and charity. For more information on the shrine and the supplication, click here.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
