Catholic World News

October 03, 2017

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Barcelona

CWN Editor's Note: 92% of voters supported independence in a 10/1 referendum; voter turnout was 42%.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!