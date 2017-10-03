Catholic World News
Barcelona cardinal deplores violence, calls for peaceful outcome following independence vote
October 03, 2017
» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Barcelona
CWN Editor's Note: 92% of voters supported independence in a 10/1 referendum; voter turnout was 42%.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!