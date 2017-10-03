Catholic World News

Barcelona cardinal deplores violence, calls for peaceful outcome following independence vote

October 03, 2017

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Barcelona

CWN Editor's Note: 92% of voters supported independence in a 10/1 referendum; voter turnout was 42%.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
