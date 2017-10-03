Catholic World News

October 03, 2017

» Continue to this story on Human Life Action

CWN Editor's Note: Human Life Action works closely with the US bishops’ conference.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!