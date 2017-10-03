Catholic World News
Bishops assist with ceasefire between Colombian government, ELN
October 03, 2017
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The ELN (National Liberation Army) is a small Marxist rebel group that has fought Colombia’s government since 1964. Its larger ally, FARC, signed a peace agreement with the government in 2016.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
