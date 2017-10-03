Catholic World News

Prelate: Uganda needs to apologize for group’s attacks in neighboring nations

October 03, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: The Lord’s Resistance Army, founded in Uganda in 1987, is present in South Sudan, the Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.