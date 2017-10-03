Catholic World News
New diocese established in Botswana
October 03, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Botswana, an African nation of 2.2 million, is nearly 80% Christian, but the new diocese will cover an area that is only 1.4% Catholic. Francistown, the see of the new diocese, is the nation’s 2nd-largest city.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
