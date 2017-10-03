Catholic World News

Papal address on the ‘Day of the Gift’ (full text)

October 03, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Be men and women, boys and girls, who are defenders of life, guardians of creation, witnesses of the love given that generates good fruits for the community,” the Pope said in view of the Italian “Day of the Gift” (October 4), associated with the Italian Institute of Donation.

