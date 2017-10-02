Catholic World News

Irish bishop apologizes for statement opposing use of Gardasil vaccine

October 02, 2017

» Continue to this story on Irish Times

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan said that he had shown “poor judgment” by suggesting that the use of the Gardasil vaccine could endanger young women by encouraging them to engage in extra-marital sexual activity. “I think this vaccine can greatly contribute to helping the fight against cervical cancer,” he said—although he remarked that “there are still questions” about the safety of the vaccine.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.