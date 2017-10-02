Catholic World News

Cameroon: bishops call for decentralization as pressure mounts for secession of Anglophone region

October 02, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Cameroon have condemned the violence that broke out on October 1 after demonstrations by separatists calling for independence in the country’s English-speaking region. (Cameroon is mostly French-speaking.) The bishops recommended decentralization of authority as an answer to the push for secession.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.