Pope’s new book carries preface by Italian gender-theory advocate

October 02, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A new book by Pope Francis, Imparare ad imparare (“Learning to Learn”) appeared in Italian bookstores last Friday. The preface is by Valeria Fedeli, Italy’s education minister—who is an outspoken advocate of same-sex marriage and gender theory.

