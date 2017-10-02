Catholic World News
Pope’s new book carries preface by Italian gender-theory advocate
October 02, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: A new book by Pope Francis, Imparare ad imparare (“Learning to Learn”) appeared in Italian bookstores last Friday. The preface is by Valeria Fedeli, Italy’s education minister—who is an outspoken advocate of same-sex marriage and gender theory.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Oct. 02, 2017 4:01 PM ET USA
Ho hum. Yawn. Another day in the life of our most recent pope.