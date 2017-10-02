Catholic World News

Influx of Syrian refugees causes ‘unbearable’ crisis in Lebanon, says Maronite Patriarch

October 02, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The burden of caring for more than 1.5 million refugees from Syria is unsustainable for the people of Lebanon, said Maronite Catholic Patriarch Beshara Rahi. He said that Lebanon must “work to return them back to their homeland.”

