Influx of Syrian refugees causes ‘unbearable’ crisis in Lebanon, says Maronite Patriarch
October 02, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The burden of caring for more than 1.5 million refugees from Syria is unsustainable for the people of Lebanon, said Maronite Catholic Patriarch Beshara Rahi. He said that Lebanon must “work to return them back to their homeland.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
