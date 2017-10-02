Catholic World News

Puerto Rico: archbishop reflects on ‘so much suffering’ after hurricanes

October 02, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “We must rediscover the pearl of the seas,” Archbishop Roberto Gonzalez Nieves of San Juan, Puerto Rico, wrote in a pastoral letter reflecting on the devastation caused by hurricanes. “The wound that unites us is a cause of unity and rebirth.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.