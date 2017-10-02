Catholic World News

Vicar general of Opus Dei sees ‘filial correction’ as a scandal

October 02, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Mariano Fazio, the vicar general of the prelature of Opus Dei, said that the “filial correction” of Pope Francis made public by a group of lay people last week was a “totally wrong” approach. Those who signed the appeal, he said, “scandalize the whole Church.”

Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, the former president of the Vatican bank who signed the “filial correction,” is a member of Opus Dei. Msgr. Fazio said flatly: “I think he was wrong, too, like the others who signed.”

