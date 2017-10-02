Vicar general of Opus Dei sees ‘filial correction’ as a scandal
October 02, 2017
» Continue to this story on Infovatican
CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Mariano Fazio, the vicar general of the prelature of Opus Dei, said that the “filial correction” of Pope Francis made public by a group of lay people last week was a “totally wrong” approach. Those who signed the appeal, he said, “scandalize the whole Church.”
Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, the former president of the Vatican bank who signed the “filial correction,” is a member of Opus Dei. Msgr. Fazio said flatly: “I think he was wrong, too, like the others who signed.”
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Oct. 02, 2017 4:08 PM ET USA
I think I remember that Catherine of Siena is a saint.