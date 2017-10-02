Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke re-appointed to Apostolic Signatura

October 02, 2017

In a surprise move, Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Raymond Burke to the Apostolic Signatura, the Church’s highest canonical court. The Pope had removed Cardinal Burke as head of the Apostolic Signatura in 2014; on September 30, he named the American cardinal as one of five prelates to serve on the tribunal.

When he was replaced as prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, Cardinal Burke was appointed patron of the Knights of Malta. But early this year Pope Francis effectively removed him from that role as well, announcing that Archbishop Angelo Becciu would be his “exclusive spokesman” to the Order.

Thus Cardinal Burke, who has been a leading figure in questioning the Pope’s apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia, had been in an anomalous position, as a cardinal under retirement age, residing in Rome but with no major responsibilities.