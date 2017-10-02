Catholic World News

Papal audience with Little Sisters of Jesus

October 02, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Above all, dear sisters, be sure to keep your spiritual life fervent,” the Pope said. He reminded the religious of the exchange between the oak and the almond: “The oak said to the almond tree, ‘Tell me about God,’ and the almond blossomed.”

