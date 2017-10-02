Catholic World News
Archbishop Gomez: Homily at Washington, DC Red Mass (full text)
October 02, 2017
» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Washington
CWN Editor's Note: During the Mass—traditionally attended by several Supreme Court justices—the Los Angeles archbishop recalled the Spanish missionary roots of the United States.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
