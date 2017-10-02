Catholic World News
India: Father Tom Uzhunnalil welcomed home with flowers and tears
October 02, 2017
» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor
CWN Editor's Note: The priest was held captive by terrorists in Yemen for 18 months.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
