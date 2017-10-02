Catholic World News
Pennsylvania nuns vow to appeal after their religious-freedom lawsuit to stop gas pipeline is dismissed
October 02, 2017
The Adorers of the Blood of Christ objected to the construction of a natural gas pipeline through their property.
