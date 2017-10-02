Catholic World News

Pennsylvania nuns vow to appeal after their religious-freedom lawsuit to stop gas pipeline is dismissed

October 02, 2017

» Continue to this story on Lancaster Online

CWN Editor's Note: The Adorers of the Blood of Christ objected to the construction of a natural gas pipeline through their property.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop