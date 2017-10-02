Catholic World News

October 02, 2017

» Continue to this story on CCEE

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco of Genoa is president of the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE), which held a 4-day meeting in Minsk, Belarus.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!