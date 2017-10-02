Catholic World News
USCCB chairmen urge Congress to support the Federal Disaster Assistance Nonprofit Fairness Act of 2017
October 02, 2017
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: The bill would permit FEMA assistance to houses of worship damaged in natural disasters.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
