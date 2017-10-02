Catholic World News
Priest beatified in Slovakia
October 02, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Titus Zeman (1915-69) suffered torture and imprisonment under Czechoslovakia’s Communist regime.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
