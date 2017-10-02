Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (9/30)

October 02, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed a French priest as judicial vicar of the Ecclesiastical Tribunal of Vatican City State. He also appointed 5 members of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, including Cardinal Raymond Burke, the tribunal’s former prefect.

